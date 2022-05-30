Lagos Police beefs up security ahead Motorcycle ban protest

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed all necessary human, material and operational resources across the state in a bid to beef up security ahead motorcycle ban protest.

The essence of the security measures is to forestall any breakdown of law and order by the motorcycle riders following a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media purporting that they would protest in the state.

Motorcycle riders were said to have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities as a result of the ban on motorcycles within six Local government areas in Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi, assured all Lagosians that all necessary efforts have been put in place to ensure their safety.

Alabi, through a statement released by the force, Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday, a carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.

Hundeyin stated that the CP has directed that all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders be placed on red alert towards any eventuality.

According to the statement: “CP Alabi, therefore, enjoins all residents of Lagos State to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation before, during and after the touted date for the purported civil disturbance, as officers and men of the Command are fully on top of the situation. ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

