Lagos Police arrests young man for impersonating senior Army officer

A 36-year-old man, Animashaun Khalid, has been taken into custody by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly impersonating a military officer, as investigations continue into his activities and possible accomplices.

As gathered, Khalid was handed over to the police by the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, after he was apprehended at the Arena Market in Oshodi area part of the state.

The 36-year-old man was found in possession of a forged Nigerian Army identity card, bearing his name and the rank of Major.

In a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Monday, the case has been assigned to Special Squad I for a thorough investigation to trace the source of the forgery, identify possible accomplices, and establish whether the suspect had used the fake identity to commit other crimes.

“The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja has handed over one Animashaun Khalid, ‘m’, aged 36, to the Lagos State Police Command after he was arrested for impersonating an Army Major,” Hundeyin revealed.

“The case has since been assigned to Special Squad I to conduct a thorough investigation aimed at tracing the source of the forgery, identifying accomplices, and determining whether the suspect used the fake identity to commit other offences. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the case would be charged to court accordingly,” he added.

Reacting to this, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, commended the Nigerian Army for the swift arrest and prompt handover of the suspect.

He emphasized the importance of strong collaboration among security agencies in the fight against crime.

Jimoh also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

He assured residents that sustained cooperation between security forces would further strengthen safety and security across Lagos State.