Lagos police arrests three robbers terrorizing motorists on third-mainland bridge

The Lagos Police Command, Adeniji-Adele Division has arrested no fewer than three traffic robbers notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings on third mainland bridge at the Ilubirin axis of the state.

The suspects were said to have included: Charles Igbadoh, Odinaka Obiadu and Micheal Adeniyi.

The suspects were said to have been arrested following constant patrol by police officers in the area.

The command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin said that the suspects are currently assisting the Police in an ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.

In a statement released on Thursday, in Lagos, he said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state towards ensuring that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

