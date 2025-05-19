Lagos police arrests three men over tricyclists, youths clashes

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three men in connection with a violent clash between tricycle operators and youths at the popular Evans Square in the Ebute Meta area of the state.

The trio was taken into police custody for their alleged involvement in the unrest, which left one person injured and nearly escalated into a communal conflict between residents and transport operators in the area.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said prompt intervention by officers from the Adekunle Division prevented the violence from spreading further and helped restore normalcy.

Hundeyin disclosed that the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, where the suspects are currently being interrogated.

He added that investigations are ongoing to identify others who may have participated in the violence.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that on 17 May 2025, at about 12:30 p.m., officers of the Adekunle Division received a distress call reporting a clash between some commercial tricycle (Keke) riders and some youths at Evans Square, Ebute Meta.

“Consequently, Police Patrol Teams, Tactical Squads, and other operatives responded swiftly to the distress call and were able to promptly restore normalcy,” he said.

Hundeyin further stated that one individual who sustained injuries during the chaos was rescued and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment and is recovering well. He confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

“However, three of the suspects involved in the disturbance of public peace were arrested at the scene, detained in police custody, and will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has reiterated the Command’s firm commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.