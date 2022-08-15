Lagos Police arrests suspected terrorists, combs Ijora community for more members

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old suspected terrorists, Sanni Gafar, in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the suspected terrorists was said to have dressed as a woman at the time of arrest by the security agency in the state.

It was learnt that the residents notified the Police Command after they discovered that the suspected terrorists was a male and came into their community, dressing as a woman.

Eyewitnesses narrated that after the residents discovered that he was disguising, they pounce on him and we’re about lynching him before the police came and rescued him from the community.

The Police Command Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in the state.

Hundeyin noted that the command has commenced investigations to ascertain the suspect’s claim that he is an electrical engineer and was going to carry out to render services.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29. He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, while commending residents of Lagos for their vigilance, once again warns against any form of jungle justice. All suspicious persons or movements are to be reported to security agencies”.

