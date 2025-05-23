Lagos police arrests Ruggedman over PMAN leadership dispute

Nigerian rapper Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has reportedly been arrested and is currently being held at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba.

Stephen’s arrest is alleged to be connected to a longstanding dispute with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), an organisation that earlier suspended the rapper over allegations of misconduct.

The rappers arrest was made public on Thursday by human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who took to Instagram to raise concerns about the rapper’s detention.

According to Gwamnishu, Ruggedman is being held without the conclusion of a proper investigation and is allegedly facing mistreatment by law enforcement officials.

“No proper investigation has been concluded. He and others are being maltreated. I wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to what is going on,” Gwamnishu wrote.

This development comes months after PMAN suspended entertainers JFO Baba Ojonorgua, Sunny Neji, and Zaaki Azzay in August 2024 over allegations of misconduct within the association.

Supporters of Ruggedman, along with human rights groups, are now demanding a fair investigation and urging authorities to uphold his rights while in custody. The case remains under public and legal scrutiny.