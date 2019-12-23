Lagos Police arrests Quilox Club owner, Shina Peller, over indiscriminate parking

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has been detained by Lagos Police over indiscriminate parking of customers to his club.

It was learned that he was arrested and detained on Monday while negotiating release of Quilox’s customers arrested earlier.

The detention of the lawmaker came days after Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) warned churches and event centres against indiscriminate parking in the state.

The Guild gathered that the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency is currently been detained at Moroko Police station in Eti-Osa Local Government.

Peller’s Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, in a statement on Monday, lamented that some law enforcement officer stormed the Club owned by lawmaker.

According to the statement, Peller was at Moroko police station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the Club.

Popoola said: “Prior to the kickoff of the 36hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Hon. Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Hon. Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detain of a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the commissioner of Police.”