Lagos Police arrests nigth guard for killing 28yrs-old man

A vigilante, identified as Lukman Rasak has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly shooting one 28-year-old man in Ijora axis of Lagos State.

The deceased, identified as Musa Yahaya was said to have been shot on his chest by the vigilante and was confirmed dead at the medical facility he was rushed to.

Confirming the development, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that when the command was informed about the incident, the police operatives attached to Ijora Division raced to the place, arrested the suspect, and recovered his gun with some cartridges.

In another development, the policemen attached to Elemoro Division, on Wednesday at about 2am, arrested seventeen suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts within the area based on intelligent gathering.

He listed the suspects to include Oladapo Job (22), Abdulraheem Sidibaba (20), Abdulrasheed Adebayo (20), Tajudeen Abdullahi, Agbaje Sunday (21), and twelve (12) others.

“Items recovered from them are: Three (3) cut-to-size locally-made pistols and four (4) live cartridges. They are the suspected armed robbers alleged to be terrorising and robbing the residents and POS Operators at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. They are giving useful information to the police on their various activities and/or operations in Lekki area,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, Yaba-Lagos, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The police boss also affirmed that the command would be more proactive in its anti-crime strategies by taking the fights against criminals and hoodlums in the state to their hideouts.