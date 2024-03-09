Lagos police arrests mother for poisoning one-year-old daughter

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a woman identified as Rukayat, for allegedly attempting to kill her daughter one-year-old daughter in the Oworonshoki area of the state.

She was said to have poisoned the child with an insecticide, in an attempt to kill the sick infant and free her from being responsible for the child care.

Rukayat was said to have been arrested by the police after they got wind of her action at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba axis of the state.

The mother of the infant was said to have been arrested around 11am yesterday by the law enforcement agency for attempting to kill her daughter.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen, noted that the mother has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

He said, “Detectives of the division were immediately dispatched to the hospital, and they met the baby receiving treatment, and the mother has been taken into custody after treatment, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Sources said that the mother’s grievances was that the girl had epilepsy and that the mother poisoned her because she was fed up with the circumstances surrounding the child’s ailment.

“One Rukayat brought her one-year-old, seven-month-old daughter to LUTH for treatment. Later that same day, she confessed to having poisoned her child with an insecticide because she could not continue with her daughter having epilepsy. She said she wanted to rest from the stress”, the source said.