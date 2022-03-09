Lagos Police arrests mentally unstable man for impersonating nurses

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained a 26-year-old man, Olamilekan Adeoye, alleged to be mentally unstable for impersonating nurses at the Maternal and Child Hospital in the Gbaja area of Surulere Local Government, Lagos State.

Adeoye, dressed in nurse apparel, had gained access into the second floor of the health facility which was often occupied by pregnant mothers, and babies, before he was discovered by staff of the centre.

After discovering the man impersonating as a nurse, the medical workers, in the video monitored by our correspondent, were seen escorting him out of the building and later handed over to the law enforcement agency.

According to eyewitnesses, the mentally unstable man was discovered when he pounce on food and beverages brought to the ward for patients and was arrested.

Confirming the arrests on Wednesday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect is mentally unstable.

Ajisebutu explained that the suspect was referred to the police hospital and has now been transferred to the psychiatric hospital, Yaba for further investigation.

He added that the parents of the suspect who lives in the Fadeyi area of Lagos have also been contacted and that they confirmed that the suspect is not in a stable mental state.

Ajisebutu concluded that investigation is on to ascertain the mental status of the suspect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

