Lagos Police arrests Labanese for knocking down pedestrian

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a male Lebanese, John Greg, for allegedly knocking down a lady on Sanusi Fafunwa road in Victoria Island axis of the state.

Aside from arresting the Lebanese, the Lagos Command has also impounded the Toyota 4Runner that was driven by the suspect to knock down commuter, Omotomi Akinsanya.

It was also learnt that the victim has been admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, due to the injuries suffered during the accident.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday in a short statement made available to newsmen.

Hundeyin said that the accident occurred yesterday at about 07: 45 am and that Greg allegedly sped off rather than attend to the injured young lady.

“On May 4, 2022 at about 0745hrs, a middle aged Lebanese by name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg. He sped off but was chased and arrested.

“Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station. Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. Victim’s family duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed. Investigation ongoing”.

