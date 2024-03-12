Lagos police arrests kidnapper, rescues three schoolchildren

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a woman for attempting to kidnap three schoolchildren inside a school in Ijegun axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, other suspect involved in the attempted kidnap were said to have ran away after policemen stormed the school.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, said the case was reported on Monday at about 3:30 pm to Area M Police Command, Idimu by one Segun, said to be a headmaster of a school (name not mentioned), located at Ijegun area of Lagos.

He said the headmaster reported that some unknown persons invaded the school and kidnapped three students in the school premises.

The Police spokesperson said upon receiving the information, detectives from the area moved immediately to the school.

“The culprits were given a hot chase, where one of the suspects, 40 years old female (name withheld), who allegedly kidnapped three pre nursery children was arrested.

“The three children were rescued. However, the other unknown suspects escaped with an unregistered motorcycle on sighting the police.

“The victims, who are between ages four and six have been reunited with their families and the suspect is in police custody,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that investigation revealed that the arrested suspect allegedly kidnapped the children for criminal purposes.

He said the suspect, and others at large, had a standby motorcycle waiting to carry the victims away. The PPRO said that the police were on the trail of others at large.

He advised all school managements, particularly, nursery/primary schools to ensure strict security in their facilities, with every visitor properly screened before accessing the premises.