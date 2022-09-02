Lagos police arrests Ice Prince for assaulting officer

A popular Nigerian musician, Henry Zamani, popularly called Ice Prince, has been arrested by the Lagos police command, for assaulting and threatening its personnel while on duty.

As gathered, the singer would be arraigned before the court over his actions while driving at an odd hour in the state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 3a.m on Friday when the musician was flagged down by police officers for driving without a license plate.

The artiste, who initially agreed to be taken to the station immediately, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the lagoon should he continue to adhere to the law.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that Ice Prince has been arrested and would be arraigned same day.

According to Hundeyin “at about 3a.m @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

