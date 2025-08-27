Lagos police arrests four officers behind Owode Onirin market clash

Following the clashes that resulted in the death of three traders inside Owode Onirin market along Mile-12 Ikorodu road, the Lagos Police Command has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture, Abiodun Ariori, wanted for allegedly orchestrating the crisis that crippled commercial activities in the state.

Aside from that, the Lagos police Command has arrested no fewer than four policemen who aided Ariori, a land speculator, to perpetrate the act inside the market.

Ariori was said to have been the brain behind the clash that claimed the three traders’ deaths after storming the market on Wednesday to claim a section despite a court order mandating that parties maintain the status quo.

Confirming the development, the Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stressed that Ariori and the four policemen who were hired from another state were connected to the deadly clash between the traders and the land grabbers.

“He is hereby declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command as all efforts to effect his arrest and bring him to justice have so far proved abortive. It is very clear that he has gone into hiding.

“The wanted suspect, Abiodun Ariori, whose photograph is attached, with last known address in Egbeda, is dark in complexion. If seen, he should be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station, or call the Lagos State Police Command control room, or wherever he is, he should turn himself in at the nearest police station.

“In furtherance of ensuring justice and in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, four policemen, brought in from outside Lagos State by the wanted suspected land grabber, were immediately identified and detained at the Command headquarters for orderly room trial for going on illegal duty with the wanted suspect.

“The outcome of the investigation into the case and the trial of the policemen will be made public”, the police spokesperson added.

To sustain the normalcy, Hundeyin disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has retained the deployment of adequate police personnel at the scene of the incident to prevent the resurgence of the crisis.