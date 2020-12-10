Lagos Police arrests four fleeing armed robbers in Kaduna

Four suspected armed robbers who fled Lagos State after robbing their former boss have been apprehended by personnel of the state Police Command.

The robbers were said to have dispossessed one Sontochukwu Uzoahukwu off his valuables last week Saturday at Iliya Street, Bariga axis of the state before fleeing to Kachai Local Government of Kaduna State.

The suspects, all male, were identified as Junior Michael, 22, Pius Eko, 18, Samson Yunana, 22, and Daniel Yaki,19, who was once a security guard to the victim.

Confirming their arrest, the command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Odejobi, hinted that after the incident, the victim reported the case to the police at Bariga Station and that the command began its investigation.

He noted that the command deployed its forensic skill by sending officers after the suspected armed robbers before they were eventually arrested in Kaduna.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Odejobi said that the four suspects were arrested on 1st December 2020, with the dangerous weapons used during their operations, adding that they have confessed to the crime.

“Further to the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the Divisional Police Officer, Bariga, adopted intelligence and forensic strategies to trace the suspects to the said village in Kaduna and apprehended the four of them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the police operatives for their professionalism and commitment to getting the suspects, he ordered the State CID to take over the case for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“The police boss, therefore, urged the general public to always have belief and trust in the police on cases reported, that the police will leave no stone unturned to unravel any cases reported to the police and get justice,” the statement said.