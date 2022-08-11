Lagos police arrests driver, two others for stealing employer’s vehicle

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 41 years old driver, Ortema Paul for stealing his employer’s vehicle after three weeks of employment in Ojodu axis of the state.

The suspect was said to have been apprehended on August 9, 2022 alongside his guarantor, Iorfa Paul and Ojo Solomon, who was contracted to locate and disable the tracker in the vehicle.

The commands spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects were on their way to sell off the employer’s vehicle for N20 million when they were arrested.

Hundeyin said that the arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation into the matter immediately a report of the stealing was received.

According to him, the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigation and would be prosecuted accordingly for their actions.

Through a statement released on Thursday, in Lagos, the spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi, assured residents that the Command would continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality across the state.

