Lagos police arrests driver attempting to sell boss’ car

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old driver, Ada Joseph, attempting to sell his former employer’s Toyota Camry in Ikeja axis of the state.



Joseph was apprehended by a formation of the command, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ikeja axis of the state.



The suspect was arrested by the law enforcement officers barely four months after been sacked by his boss over alleged misconducts.



Before his sack, Joseph was alleged to had duplicated the car key and stole the vehicle from Osapa, London, Lekki, Lagos around 7:00 a.m.



As gathered, the suspect drove the stolen car to the Central Business District, Alausa Ikeja where he intended to sell it before been caught by the policemen.



The Guild gathered that the RRS had been on the trail of the suspect acting on intelligence, tracked the vehicle, leading them to the suspect, and recovered the stolen car before informing the owner.



Joseph who confessed to the crime during questioning, revealed plans to use the sale proceeds to bury his late father.



Meanwhile, the vehicle and suspect have been transferred to the Lagos police Command for further investigation.