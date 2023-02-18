Lagos police arrests arms dealer, two others terrorizing Lekki

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 27years arms dealer, Taofeek Soliu, leader of a robbery gang, 23years old Famous Ogooluwa, and his accomplice, 27years Ibrahim Omoniyi, for terrorizing residents of Lekki axis of the state.

Both robbery suspects were said to have been arrested by the policemen deployed to Elemoro Division while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

On Saturday, the suspects were reported to have been apprehended at about 0130hrs on Thursday, February 16, 2023 following credible information received by the Police about an ongoing robbery in Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone, and one ZAT Android phone.

Further investigation and interrogation of the suspects led to the arrest of Soliu, who was identified by the suspects as the major dealer of arms within the axis.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Omohunwa, disclosed that the suspected robbers, during interrogation, confessed to having robbed at the same spot several times.

Omohunwa, in a statement released by the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

The CP assured Lagosians that the Command would do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality is brought to the barest minimum in Lagos State.

