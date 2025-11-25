Lagos police arrests 52 robbers, kidnappers across metropolis

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb crime and enhance public safety, the Lagos Police Command has disclosed that its operatives arrested 52 suspected robbers and kidnappers across the metropolis in November alone.

In addition to the arrests, the command stated that officers recovered 10 vehicles, firearms, ammunition, charms, and counterfeit U.S. currency valued at $4,000 during the operations that led to the suspects’ apprehension.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, revealed this yesterday during a press briefing on the Command’s recent achievements, where he displayed the recovered vehicles and other items linked to the suspects.

Highlighting ongoing preventive measures, Jimoh warned residents against leaving their vehicles in the custody of newly employed drivers or car wash attendants, noting that such situations were responsible for many reported vehicle thefts.

He advised car owners to install tracking devices and avoid keeping original documents inside their vehicles.

In a bid to strengthen marine and coastal security, the Commissioner announced the introduction of a Coast Guard Force (CGF), which will work alongside tactical teams, patrol squads, stop-and-search officers, and special “Ember Months” deployments.

“We created the Coast Guard Force to cover our waterways and coastal areas. They will support our anti-kidnapping and robbery operations,” he explained.

Jimoh also unveiled a newly established Anti-Car Theft Section, which has been responsible for recovering several of the vehicles presented at the parade.

Ahead of the festive season, he noted that Lagos had recorded no major security breaches since September, crediting the success to sustained show-of-force operations and convoy patrols while encouraging residents and visitors to continue with their holiday travel plans without fear.

The commissioner reassured residents and visitors that the state remained peaceful throughout the period under review, attributing the calm to enhanced security strategies and increased deployments across the state.

“Lagos is safe for everyone coming into the state from across the world. Nobody should cancel their flight plans. We have made massive deployments across all recreational centres, roads, and black spots,” he said.