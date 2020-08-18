Lagos police arrests 52 rapists, others within June, July

No fewer than fifty-two persons have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in connection with domestic crimes involving rape, violence, and child abuse in the last month.

It was gathered that 29 suspects were arrested for rape and defilement, 21 suspects for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse and that all suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation into their crimes.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that during the period under review, 27 persons were also arrested for armed robbery, 15 for traffic robbery and 22 traffic robbery attempts were foiled.

The Commissioner said that the police was working assiduously to curb crimes and criminal activities across the state, saying the efforts was reflecting on the gains being recorded by the command.

Odumosu noted that the command has put in effective defence against various channels through which crimes are being perpetrated, ranging from kidnapping, killings, robbery attacks, cultism, and others.

‘’Within the last one month, the Command arrested 27 armed robbery suspects, 15 traffic robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 traffic robbery attempts, 2 armed robbery suspects died during an exchange of fire with the Police and 39 suspects for cultism were arrested as well as successfully prevented the annual 7/7 and 8/8 celebrations by the cultists.

‘’Also, 4 suspects were arrested for kidnapping and 19 suspects were arrested for murder. The Command prevented 7 suicide attempts, 10 assorted firearms with lots of ammunition of different calibre, cutlasses, axes, other dangerous weapons, and criminal charms and 3 stolen vehicles were recovered,’’ he said.

Furthermore, the commissioner revealed that 769 persons were arrested across the state for contravening COVID19 guidelines introduced to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

‘’ On COVID-19 enforcement, the Command has successfully arrested 769 violators. Out of the number 515 were arrested for violating curfew, 98 arrested for not wearing face mask, 55 arrested for not maintaining social distance and 101 arrested for interstates travel during the curfew. 340 vehicles were impounded, which include 20 vehicles intercepted for interstates travel. 1,259 motorcycles and 21 tricycles were also impounded.,” he added.