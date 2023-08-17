Lagos Police arrests 41yrs old man for defiling four teenagers

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 41years old man, Sunday Fatoba, for investigation after being alleged to have defiled four teenagers including two siblings in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

Fatoba, who is under the custody of Igbogbo Police station, was alleged to have had regular intercourse with the victims whose ages were between 11years and 14 years old.

The victims, who were said to be children of the suspect’s neighbors, were rescued from the suspect claws following the intervention of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and handed over the suspect to the police for questioning.

It was learnt that the defilement had been ongoing for weeks before OPD got wind of the situation through residents of the community and got the perpetrator arrested, to halt the continued abuse in the state.

The Director, OPD, Olubunmi Adesomoju, commended the community leaders for standing by the law to promote justice for the victims.

Adesomoju urged community leaders and citizens within the State to support OPD in the fight against the violation of human rights, support protection of the vulnerable in the society as well as report cases of rape and defilement to the nearest office of the OPD.

She assured members of the public that any information received from them would be treated with a despatch, and the identity of such informant would be protected with utmost confidentiality.

