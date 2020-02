By News Desk

No fewer than 34 commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders have been arrested after attacking Policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on environment enforcement in Iyana-Ipaja axis, Alimosh Local Government.

Aside the suspects, 86 Motorcycles were also impounded by the law enforcement officers after the clash that lasted for several hours within the axis.

It was gathered that the Policemen stormed the axis at about 10 am on Wednesday with aim to continue ongoing enforcement of the ban on their activities within the state but were allegedly attacked by the riders and some hoodlums.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, disclosed that one Inspector Salifu Umar was allegedly injured by the riders during the clash.

He said: “Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and some teams of Police Officers carried out enforcement on restrictions of Motorcycles and Tricycles at Aboru area, where 86 Motorcycles were impounded.

“But after the impoundment, owners of the seized Motorcycles and thugs in large number advanced to Iyana – Ipaja and attacked Police Officers on duty at Iyana Ipana roundabout, Alaguntan junction and Aboru junction.

“The injured Inspector was rushed to hospital and he is responding to treatment. One LASTMA vehicle and two Neighbourhood Watch patrol bicycles were burnt by the hoodlums.

“The windscreen of Police patrol vehicle was also damaged. Reinforcement was send to the affected areas by the Command Headquarters and the situation was brought under control.

“The Commissioner of Police has condemned the attack on Police Officers carrying out their lawful duties and vow that the perpetrators of such dastardly acts will face the full weight of the law. The suspects will be charged to Court.”