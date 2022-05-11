Lagos Police arrests 30yrs old man for possessing Chinese-made pistol

The Lagos Police command through its Safer Highways unit has arrested a 30 years old man, Bamidele Taiwo for illegal possession of a Chinese-made pistol, which was alleged to pose harm to the safety of residents in Alagbado axis of Lagos State.

Bamidele was said to have been arrested during a stop and search routine by the law enforcement personnel within the axis, an entry point between Lagos and Ogun states.

Before the suspect’s arrest, Bamidele was said to have been in the company of two other suspects on a motorcycle, who took to their heels at the sight of the policemen.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, through a statement, on Wednesday disclosed that it was during the hot chase with the suspects that Bamidele was apprehended while two others escaped and that the pistol was recovered from their bag.

Benjamin stated that a manhunt on the fleeing suspects has begun in order to ensure that they face prosecution if found guilty of the crime and that Bamidele has been handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

According to the statement: “Officers of the Safer Highways unit of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Bamidele Taiwo ‘m’ aged 30 for illegal possession of a firearm.

“The suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search at an entry point between Lagos and Ogun states in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“Two other suspects who were with Bamidele on the same motorcycle took to their heels immediately the police discovered the Chinese-made pistol in their bag.

“While efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, Bamidele and the exhibit have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigations.”

