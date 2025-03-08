Lagos police arrests 26 foreigners for kidnapping Ghana national

No fewer than 26 foreigners were reported to have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police over their involvement in the kidnapping of a 30-year-old Ghanaian woman, Rigana Asuma, in the Isheri Osun area of Lagos State.

A breakdown of the suspects arrested by the law enforcement agency at 21 Yemi Ogunleye street, Isheri Osun indicated that 18 were males while eight females.

Of this arrested number, 16 were Benin Republic nationals and they included; Tosin Janita (22), Destiny Nwande (23), Photun Shedeon (21), Shiclecke Qugan (23), Dancing Kosiana (21), Aikpon Allokpenouji (21), Dosa Kasun (23), Agbale Laisa (23), Djayoho Brice (26), Kpobadagi Sihou-Litono (21), Gansou Antoine (24), Adjakpa Akofa (25), Gakoto Jaslue (23), Samikpo Tcholiskoutou Lue (23), Lamh Con (22), and Djidenou Enok (24).

The others in police custody were Ghanaian who include; Queen Akama (29), Quami Dankwa (28), Kosi Kwantin (21), Keep Plunta (24), Kofi Aspedu (29), and Awisi Henry (40). Those from Togo included; Susan Alopoti (22), Guriem Winamnadebu (37), and Mawusi Komi (24).

During arrest of the suspects, sources revealed on Saturday that the police recovered some items from the suspected linking them to the abduction in the state.

According to the source, all suspects have been taken into custody while investigations continue to determine the full extent of their operations, while assuring the public that efforts are underway to dismantle foreign criminal networks operating within the country and ensure justice is served.

He added that further details on the suspects’ motives and potential accomplices are expected as the investigation progresses.

A security analyst, Zagazola Makama, further revealed that the arrest was done at about 9:00 p.m after the law enforcement agency was alerted on the abduction in Isheri Osun.

Efforts to get the Lagos police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive after sending messages through all links available to contact him.

Message to Hundeyin’s Whatsapp was not responded to, rather the auto response message on the app directed the correspondent to different public complaint platforms in the state.