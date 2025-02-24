Lagos police arrests 23yrs old man over lover’s murder

The Lagos Police Command has detained a 23yrs old man, Gbolahan Adebayo, for allegedly beating his 25yrs old lover to death inside his apartment in the Ijedodo area of Lagos State.

The incident came to light after co-tenants reported hearing Adebayo screaming for help, and upon approaching his apartment, they found the young woman lying unconscious on the bed with visible signs of severe physical abuse.

Prior to this, the same neighbor had witnessed Adebayo beating the victim in his home for reasons yet to be determined.

The Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that the woman was rushed to a hospital in Ijegun, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Hundeyin provided a detailed account, saying, “Murder and arrest of suspect on 23/02/25 at about 0900 hours one neighbour reported at Isheri Osun division that on 21/02/25 at about 2000 hours he saw his neighbour one Gbolahan Adebayo ‘m’ age 23 years beating his girlfriend aged 25 years in his home in Ijedodo for yet-to-be determined reasons. However, at about 0700 hours the said Gbolahan Adebayo ‘m’ reportedly screamed for help and on getting to his apartment, the said girlfriend was met lying unconscious on the bed with visible mark of violence found on the body.”

The spokesperson stated that the victim was swiftly transported to a hospital in Ijegun, where the attending doctor pronounced her dead. He said, “She was immediately taken to hospital in Ijegun where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty based on the report a team of detectives visited the scene the hospital was also visited where the corpse was inspected and photographed corpse evacuated and deposited at morgue in Yaba for autopsy. The suspect was promptly arrested and investigation in progress on the matter.”

The police have since visited the crime scene and the hospital, where the corpse was inspected and photographed.

The body has been deposited at a morgue in Yaba for an autopsy, and the suspect remains in custody for questioning.