Lagos Police arrests 22yrs old man over N4m scam

The Lagos Police Command has apprehended a 22-year-old man, Malik Opeyemi, for allegedly obtaining money through various online platforms from unsuspecting male Nigerians and foreigners who he often disguised as a woman.

Opeyemi was said to have obtained over N4 million from victims through his social media handles after luring male victims into video calls and later using the contents to extort money from them.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the young man’s arrest on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen, said the arrest followed several complaints received from victims of the act.

Hundeyin added that after the command was inundated with petitions brought before the law enforcement agency by victims who appealed for assistance to protect their integrity,a manhunt was laid on Malik, who committed the offences in Lagos.