Lagos Police arrests 22yrs old man over N4m scam

The Lagos Police Command has apprehended a 22-year-old man, Malik Opeyemi, for allegedly obtaining money through various online platforms from unsuspecting male Nigerians and foreigners who he often disguised as a woman.
Opeyemi was said to have obtained over N4 million from victims through his social media handles after luring male victims into video calls and later using the contents to extort money from them.
The Spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the young man’s arrest on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen, said the arrest followed several complaints received from victims of the act.
Hundeyin added that after the command was inundated with petitions brought before the law enforcement agency by victims who appealed for assistance to protect their integrity,a manhunt was laid on Malik, who committed the offences in Lagos.
While stating that the suspect thereafter was arrested in Ondo state, the police spokesperson said that two android phones were recovered from him as exhibits after the arrest.
According to him, Malik has scammed over 30 persons since he allegedly embarked on the criminal activity in January 2025. And does this by demanding the sum of N25,000 for internet subscription fee from the victims for them to be able to view the nude videos in his possession.
The Spokesperson, who disclosed that the accused will be arraigned in court after investigations, urged members of the public to be cautious in their online interactions, advising on prompt reporting of suspicious activities.
Hundeyin, meanwhile, warned residents in the state to desist from crimes. He stated the Police remains resolute making sure offenders are brought to book with necessary sanctions awaiting offenders.