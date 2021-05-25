Lagos Police arrests 21yr-old financial expert over N2bn fraud

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of Lagos Police, has arrested the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited, Dominic Joshua, for allegedly diverting investors’ funds worth over N2 billion.
The Commissioner said the suspect after investigations confessed to the crime but pleaded to be given time to return the monies.
The SFU said some of the properties and items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered from Joshua, adding that he would be charged at the Federal High Court as soon as the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called off.
Bankole also advised the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers that promise very high returns on investments.