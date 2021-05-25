Lagos Police arrests 21yr-old financial expert over N2bn fraud

As gathered, Joshua lures his victims via social media platforms, as well as newspaper publications where he presented himself as a financial investor that deals with funds for private and public companies.

The Commissioner said the suspect after investigations confessed to the crime but pleaded to be given time to return the monies.

The SFU said some of the properties and items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered from Joshua, adding that he would be charged at the Federal High Court as soon as the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called off.

Bankole also advised the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers that promise very high returns on investments.