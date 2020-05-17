Lagos Police arrests 1,872 drivers, commuters for contravening interstate travel ban

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Atleast 1,872 commercial drives, motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders and commuters were arrested in Lagos State for violating President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on interstate movement and the dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

Also, the 20 vehicles were impounded by the Lagos Police Command for engaging in interstate travelling activities.

The Operatives of Lagos state command on enforcement of COVID-19 also impounded 483 Vehicles, 704 Motorcycles and 73 Tricycles for violation of the curfew in the state.

Confirming the arrest and impoundment, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to The Guild on Sunday, disclosed that the suspects arrested in the last two weeks and were charged to Mobile Court by the Command’s legal team at the State CID Yaba.

While giving a breakdown on the arrest, Elkana said: “1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to the one count charge and were convicted. The remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Police Custody till the next adjourned date for hearing.

“483 vehicles were impounded, out of which 398 are private vehicles, while 85 are commercial vehicles. 20 out of the commercial vehicles impounded are intercepted along the boundary communities on non essential interstates travel with 152 passengers who were equally arrested and charged to Court.

“The Command succeeded in impounding 704 Motorcycles for violating the suspension order on commercial motorcycles issued by the Governor. 73 Tricycles were impounded for violating the curfew”, the PPRO added.