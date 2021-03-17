Lagos Police arrests 15 cultists during clashes in Ketu

No fewer than 15 cult members have been arrested in connection with the cultist groups clashes in Ketu, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State that grounded economic activities in the axis.

As gathered, the arrested suspects belong to three different cult groups including Eye, Aiye, and Buccaneer, and that they were involved in the clashes that have halted activities in the area since yesterday.

The Guild reliably learnt that the clashes among the three rival cults were not unconnected to a battle of supremacy over who should collect revenue at popular Ketu fruit market.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos State Police Command in a statement by its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that the 15 suspects were arrested on Wednesday and that normalcy has been restored to the area.

According to the statement, two locally made pistols, some live cartridges, assorted charms among others were recovered from the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who had deployed policemen including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Taskforce to the area to quench the crisis and restore normalcy to the area, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market, and efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police has however reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in the state. He stated that the command will harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists’ activities in the state,” the statement said.