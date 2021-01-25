Lagos police arrests 12 suspects over Surulere cult clash

No fewer than 12 suspected cultists have been arrested in connection with the cult clashes that left one person dead in the Coker-Aguda in the Surulere axis of Lagos State.

Activities around the area were brought to a halt after rival cult groups renewed their clashes during early hours of Sunday, signifying increasing violence which the area had been known for in recent times.

Youths in both factions of the rival groups were armed with dangerous weapons including guns, machetes, among others while all activities were grounded in the area.

As stated, gunshots rented the air for at least three hours during the rival clash said to be between members of the Eye Confraternity and Black Axe.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that one youth, simply identified as Munero, was killed during the violence.

According to him, Munero, who was alleged to be a serial killer in the area was lynched by irate youths during the clash in the area.

Adejobi noted that the police command has restored normalcy to the area as the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed additional men to the area under the supervision of the Area Commander Area C Surulere, ACP Fatai Tijani.

The police spokesperson hinted that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who are helping the police in their investigation.

“We will still arrest more as we continue our investigation into the matter,” he vowed.