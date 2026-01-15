Lagos Police arraigns four suspects for stealing N5m raw materials

The police in Lagos have held four suspects for trial over accusations of stealing raw materials worth N5 million.

The accused, consisting of two males and females each, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, 34, Taiwo Ogunsanya, 40, Abiola Adebayo, 37 amd Blessing Chukwu, 40, were said to have stolen the items and are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause breach of peace as disclosed by a police prosecutor, Aminu Isaac, during the suspect’s trial at the court.

Isaac held that the alleged lawbreakers contravened the stipulated laws of the state after stealing petroleum jelly belonging to PZ Cussons alongside receiving stolen products and promo items, all allegations pleaded not guilty to by the litigants.

During their arraignment at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the policeman added that the offences which he said were committed on December 25, 2025, violated Sections 168(d), 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants were granted bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum by the Presiding Magistrate, Bola Osinuga, who fixed February 5 for their next re-arraignment.