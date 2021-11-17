Lagos Police arraigns 12 Okada riders link to officer’s murder

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Lagos State Command, has disclosed that it has arrested and detained no fewer than 12 suspects in connection with the murder of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kazeem Abonde.

The security agency explained that feat was achieved following intensive investigations by personnel of the command detailed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that the arrested suspects would be charged to court on Wednesday (today) and that the security agency would ensure justice was done in the case, saying the case has been assigned to Magistrate Court 1, Sabo, Yaba, area of the state.

“The arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna, aged 23 years, and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the Command.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crimes of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and willful damage, were arrested in their criminal hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa States where they were hibernating to evade arrest after the dastardly act.

“During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by-blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played. Their arrest was facilitated by credible, actionable intelligence,” Ajisebutu said in a statement yesterday.

Ajisebutu also said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, thanked the Abonde family and the public for their patience, understanding, and support. He gave the assurance that the command would ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

The police commissioner equally asked members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing additional information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.

