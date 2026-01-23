Lagos Police arraign 38yr-old suspect over impersonation, assault

The Police in Lagos have arraigned a 38-year-old man, Muhammad Abubakar, for court grilling over accusations of impersonation and assault.

Abubakar was held for trial at the Badagry Magistrates’ Court where the prosecutor, Friday Momoh, stated that the defendant is on charges bordering on impersonation, assault and breach of peace as imposed on him by the security agency.

Momoh stated that the litigant unlawfully impersonated an officer of the Nigerian Army, putting on his camouflage and also stabbed one Agbeyemi Bolaji with a knife which caused her severe injury.

The policeman also submitted that the accused, who committed the offence on January 16, at around 9pm, ransacked the victim’s shop located beside AP filling station in Badagry Roundabout, and destroyed goods belonging to her.

”The defendant unlawfully stabbed one Agbeyemi Bolaji, a complainant, with a knife on her cheeks, which made her sustain serious injury,” Momoh said during the court proceedings on Friday.

”He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by scattering the goods in the shop of the complainant,” he continued and added, ”This offences contravene the provisions of Sections 77, 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.”

Following the submissions of the prosecutor, the court placed Abubakar on bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and also ordered that one of the them must gainfully employed.

The defender is to be re-arraigned on February 24.