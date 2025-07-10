Lagos Police adjusts movement restriction for LG election

Ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, the Lagos State Police Command has announced changes to the previously set movement restriction hours.

According to the command, restriction of vehicular and waterways movement will now begin at 6:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m., rather than the previously announced 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police explained that the adjustment was made to ease the burden on residents facing critical medical emergencies, essential appointments, or long-standing international travel plans.

“To alleviate the problem of residents with critical medical emergencies and appointments, and those with longtime international travel plans in and out of the country, the restriction of vehicular movement is hereby readjusted to commence at 6:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and not from 3am as earlier announced. Members of the Public are enjoined to cooperate and respect the new timing,” the statement read.

The election will be held across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Owohunwa Olatunji Jimoh, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring a secure, safe, and orderly electoral process.

He urged all Lagosians to cooperate with security agencies, stay vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious activity via the emergency lines: 0806 329 9264 or 0806 515 4338.