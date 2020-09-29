Lagos plans 60% reduction on ferry fare, cruise for Nigeria’s 60th independence

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to roll out a 60 per cent reduction on all trips during the Nigerian independent anniversary celebration across its terminals and routs of the agency, as part of measures put in place to celebrate Nigerian 60th independent anniversary.

It disclosed that the fare reduction would be enjoyed by passengers for a period of four days across its terminals and routs and that development was in line with the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration’s commitment to continue touching lives of Lagosians through every available opportunity.

The Special Adviser on Art, Culture and Tourism, Bonnu Solomon, said that the reduction in ferry fare was to encourage Lagoaians to embrace a new means of transportation that was more faster and relaible and that Lagos Ferry Services has been mandated to ensure smooth and ssafe ride during the period.

the current administration support the forthcoming independent anniversary programme by the Lagferry, so as to buil diversify economy.

Briefing newsmen during a press conference on Monday in Lagos, Solomon encouraged Lagosians to ceased the opportunity of the fare discount to experience another means of transportation, and that the development was part of the state governor’s dedication towards ensuring Lagos become a tourist attraction city in Africa

On his part, the Managing Director, Lagferry, Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, hinted that the agency has a lined up activities for the Nigeria 60th independence celebration and certain days of the month were identified and fixed for various programmes.

He indicated that passengers would enjoy the fare reduction for a period of four days and that part of his office’s plan was to visit places that were tourist attractions in the state, showcase the diversity of culture among other elements that united Nigerian, adding that passangers stand chances of winning numerous prizes and tickets to be onboard of boat cruise as planned by the agency.

Balogun assured that during the period, safety measures would strictly be put on check and ensure irregularities on part of the passengers were being put under control.

“Lagos state government through our agency has lined up activities to celebrate the 60th that Nigeria received its indolence and the development was in line with one of the core pillars of Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda on transportation and traffic management.”

” The agency is committed to ensuring the safety of passengers during trips and boats are safe with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations.

“As you are aware Lagos State has in abundance historical and Landmark places, the boat tour scheduled for October 1st will take off from these routes; Mile 2 to Badagry, prospective tourists will have the opportunity to sight First Storey Building in Nigeria, Point of No Return, Slave Baracoon etc, Falomo to Epe, prospective tourist to sight Ancient Aiyetoro Market, Chief Oluwo Fish Market, LASU Epe Campus, Epe Resort, etc,”

” Other routes planned for the day are Bayeku LCDA Ikorodu to Badore Ajah, Ilaje Bariga to Victoria Island to Falomo Ikoyi to CMS/Marina and Ebute Ero, Eti Osa Local Council.” He noted