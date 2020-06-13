Lagos pipeline explosion victims’ camp welcomes another baby

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Igando camp, Lagos are still enveloped in the excitement that another pregnant woman in the relief camp was successfully delivered of a baby boy in the state.

The IDPs, who were victims of the Abule Ado-Soba pipeline explosion in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, worked themselves into a frenzied atmosphere after news filtered in at about 11:00 pm that a 28years old woman, Titilayo Sulaimon, has been successfully given birth.

Hours before her delivery, Titilayo was said to have visited the camp clinic where the medical officials decided that she be taken to the Alimosho General hospital for adequate medical care and that she was successfully delivered of a baby boy through Caesarean Section.

Titilayo’s successful delivery came five days after a 26years old Madubike Promise, was also delivered of a baby and these have continued to elicit joy and appreciation from the IDPs to the State Government for a sustained effort to ensure their wellbeing.

Confirming the delivery, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the mother was delivered of a baby boy last Thursday night.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that Titilayo was the second pregnant woman to have her delivery in Igando relief camp and that all medical costs would be underwritten by the agency in conformity with the state government commitment to provide adequate healthcare to residents of Lagos.

“A pregnant resident of the camp, Titilayo Sulaimon presented at the camp clinic Thursday night, was promptly attended and subsequently taken to the General hospital Alimosho.

“She successfully delivered a baby boy through Caesarean Section at around 11 pm Thursday 11th June 2020 and Mother, and Baby are doing well at the General hospital”.