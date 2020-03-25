Lagos pegs 20 workers for construction site, announce other anti-coronavirus measures

By Idowu Abdullahi,

In a bid to ensure the safety of Lagos residents after coronavirus spread, the State Government has concluded plans to strictly enforce social distance principles at all building construction sites with approval of 20 workers for each site, to curtail spread of coronavirus in the state.

It explained that the enforcement is in furtherance of strict measures laid down by health experts and major stakeholders in the forefront of the fight against global pandemic, which have necessitated its action towards adhering to laid down procedures aimed at mitigating spread of the virus in the country.

The agency saddled with the enforcement, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), explained that the enforcement of 20 workers for each site was to ensure everyone embraces social distancing, a strategy to break the deadly virus circle in the state.

General Manager of LASBCA, Abiola Kosegbe, explained that with the recent rise in confirmed cases of the viral infection in Nigeria, it had become imperative that the agency work towards augmenting the government’s effort by ensuring strict compliance against possible congregation on construction sites which was capable of aiding spread of coronavirus within the state.

Kosegbe, while briefing pressmen at the Agency’s Head Office in Ikeja on Tuesday, noted that the agency would stop at nothing to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the building industry and ensure artisans, labourers, and professionals at every construction sites do not exceed 20.

Aside from not exceeding 20, she noted that the agency would ensure that the workers maintain at least two meters away from each other as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Apart from social distancing, all construction sites are required to provide running water and soap for handwashing as well as sanitizers for both workers and visitors alike or risk being sealed by the Agency”.

She added that all construction sites must be properly sanitized and provision for all necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as hand-gloves and face-mask should be made to effect that such must be worn by all workers, while advising that any worker with symptoms of the virus should submit themselves for screening and treatment so as to avoid further spread to other people.