Lagos pastor bags life imprisonment for raping 12yrs old twins

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a 54-year-old pastor, Michael Oliseh, to life imprisonment for defiling his friend’s 12-year-old twin daughters in Lagos.

Oliseh, who is the assistant Pastor of the Anointed Chosen Vessel Ministry in the Okota axis of the state, was said to have committed the crimes sometime in November 2017 and had sexual intercourse with his friend’s children who were entrusted in his care.

The defendant was said to have defiled the victims after their father had kept them in his care and travelled to the village for burial.

Oliseh was then said to have threatened the survivors that their father would become jobless if they told anyone about the sexual encounter but was caught by one of the neighbours after he had chased one of the victims in the compound and dragged her with her pant.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Abiola Soladoye, described Oliseh, as a “serial rapist” who took turns defiling his friend’s daughters and that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charges of defilement against Oliseh beyond any reasonable doubt.

The judge was said to have sentenced Oliseh to life imprisonment on the two-count charge bordering on defilement which violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

She said: “The testimony of the defendant portrayed him as a serial rapist who took turns to defile the survivors. What a disloyal and untrustworthy pastor, who shamelessly and audaciously had sexual intercourse with his friend’s children who were entrusted in his care.

“His conduct is unbecoming of a pastor. Having been found guilty as charged with the two offences, the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.’’

She ordered that the sentences should run concurrently and that he should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.

Soladoye further berated the parents of the survivors for lack of discipline by sending the survivors to stay with the convict and that the need for responsible parenting cannot be overemphasized.

