Lagos, Oyo, Rivers become top cybercrime den

Lagos, Oyo and Rivers States have become top cybercrime den following 2021 reports of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s 2,220 total convictions in all its Commands across Nigeria.

The total figure emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance last year and the statistics showed that the Lagos Command recorded majority of convictions with a total of 481 convictions, closely followed by Oyo Command with 324 convictions, while Rivers command had 230 convictions.

As disclosed on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency described the 2220 convictions as the highest by the EFCC Since it was established and its crime fighting service, adding that it showed how effective and efficient their personnel have worked to ensure that crime was eradicated.

In comparison to the last highest score in 2019 which had 1280 convictions, the agency stated that the 2220 record of 2021 was a 127.5 % improvement over the previous record.

Also, the 2220 record represented a 98.49% success rate in prosecution as the Commission lost only 34 cases during the period under review.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the Commission for their efficiency and deligience to service despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in courts.

He further assured them that the commission would not fail in its duties of motivating all categories of staff for greater efficiency and higher performance through capacity building and other allowances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

