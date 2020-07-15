Lagos opens portal for over 700 doctors, other health workers recruitment

As part of measures to ensure adequate manpower in all state-owned health facilities, the Lagos State Government has opened its portal for the recruitments of no fewer than 700 doctors and other health workers today.

It explained that the need to fill the vacant positions in the 27 General Hospitals across state necessitated the recruitment exercise for efficient and top-class healthcare delivery in all government health facilities.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that approval was given for the Health Service Commission to employ over 760 health workers of which 400 would be doctors in line with the government’s commitment towards addressing the shortage of health workers across the state.

He noted that exercise has been phased in batches to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety measures and that the first batch of recruitment will be concluded soon after which the second batch will take off.

Confirming the approval, the state Health Service Commission on Wednesday announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for medical professionals into General Hospitals across the state.

The Commission, through a statement released to newsmen, said that interested applicants could proceed to its recruitment portal: Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng and apply for vacant positions as listed on the portal.

“The decision to fill the vacant positions in the 27 General Hospitals across the State followed the approval granted by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to increase the staff strength of medical personnel in the hospitals.

“Some of the vacant positions for employment opportunities include that of Medical Consultants, Medical and Dental Officers, Pharmacists, Nursing Officers, Pharmacy Technicians, Dental Therapists, and Dental Technicians

“The recruitment portal: Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng will only be accessible for three weeks from 12 noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020,” the statement read.

The Commission, however, said that submission of forms in its office by applicants would not be entertained as part of measures to mitigate spread of the deadly respiratory disease currently ravaging the world.