Lagos, Ogun face humanitarian crisis after flood ravaged communities

Lagos and Ogun States faces a looming humanitarian crisis after a massive flooding submerge communities and school in both states, with physically challenged persons, children and the aged already pleading for assistance to survive the challenge.

The communities along river water channels that link Ogun State and some communities in Lagos State experienced the flooding that started following a rise in water level that spilled into the communities in the state.

Currently, the water level is increasing on a daily basis thereby causing submergence of houses, roads, loss of farmlands, disruption of socio-economic activities and displacement of families.

Some of the communities already impacted by the flooding that had also crippled commercial activities in Ogun and Lagos were Kara, Ikosi ketu, Mile 12, Ajegunle, Owode,, Odo-Ogun and Agboyi axis of Lagos and Ogun State.

Inside a Lagos community, Itowolu, a public primary school has been submerged despite the pathway being raised with a wooden plank for the pupils and teachers to move from one place to another.

Before the flooding, the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (ORBDA) which is responsible for the release of the dam water and had earlier advised residents living in flood prone areas, particularly along riverbanks, to temporarily relocate or brace for potential flooding ahead of the planned release of water from the dam.

As gathered, the measure was done by the agency to prevent the dam from collapsing.

Confirming the development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this through a statement released on Saturday.

NEMA stated that its officials in Lagos have commenced monitoring and assessment of rising water level in communities along river water channels that link Ogun State and communities in Lagos State.

According to the agency, more importantly, the debris and water hyacinth plants carried along by the flood water have caused blockage under one of the bridges along Ikorodu axis posing a risk of structural defects.

“The condition of many children, women, people Living with Disability (PLWD) and the aged is not good as most of them do not have access to basic support such as clean water, food and non-food items.

“The Lagos Territorial Office (LTO) in collaboration with LASEMA and the affected communities will be meeting to discuss the humanitarian area of concern, as part of the measures to prevent the escalation of the flood situation”.

.