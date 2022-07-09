Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti govs’ aides, UNILAG VC, others extol Olowojebutu’s virtues @40

It was on the 26th of June that dignitaries from all walks of life including aides of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, as well as Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, gathered at the popular Airport Hotel in Ikeja to celebrate the quintessential Aare Aremolekun Oodua Agbaye, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu (Dr Jebz), at his 40 years birthday party.

The atmosphere of the event was quite electrifying with good music to keep guests busy and good delicacies to ensure none leave the venue without getting satisfied.

It was another opportunity to appreciate the good gestures and humanitarian impacts of a rare genius. The event gave an avenue to mirror and acknowledge the giant strides of the celebrant, who has used his professional medical expertise to open up the medical space in Nigeria to indigent people through his free surgeries program across the country and even beyond.

The event hosted very prominent academics and captains of industries, Dr Akintoye Akindele (Chairman Platform Capital), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo (Chief Medical Director Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LASUTH), Dr Oyebanji Filani, (Commissioner of Health and Human Services Ekiti State), Honourable Adetola (Special Adviser on Education to Lagos State Governor ), Dr Jimlas Opeyemi Ogunsakin (Special Adviser on Public Health to Ekiti State Governor), Dr Paddy Emmauel Iyamu (Executive Director/ Founder Dp Foundation Warri Delta State), Dr Makinde Akinlemibola (Chairman Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners), Dr Kayode Adesola (National President, Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners), and Dr Tajudeen Mobolaji Salau (Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association Lagos).

The following personalities also graced the occasion, Chief Dr Jimmy Arigbabuwo (National President Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria HCPAN), Professor Edamison Temiye (Past Chairman Nigerian Medical Association Lagos), Dr Temitope Ojo (Past Chairman Nigerian Medical Association), Dr Adetunji Adenekan (National Vice President lI Nigerian Medical Association), Mr Muyiwa Anwoju (General Manager Business Development Lasaco Assurance PLC), Professor Aderonke Lawal-Are, Professor Mike Adebamowo

(Executive Director Unilag Business School), Professor Abraham Osinubi (Former Executive Director Unilag Business School), Chief Adebisi Ogundipe (National Secretary University of Lagos Alumni), and Ebun Oluranti (General Secretary University of Lagos Alumni Association Lagos Branch). Notable Nollywood actors also graced the occasion led by Mr Kunle Coker

Most of the invited guests took turns to eulogize the celebrant, Professor Toyin Ogundipe described Olowojebutu as a good man, who is eager and restless to make positive impacts anywhere he finds himself.

Dr Akintoye Akindele, Chairman Platform Capital Investment said Olowojebutu’s novel achievements through his free medical surgeries program has broken the dichotomy between the rich and the poor, In fact, his medical practice has further united Nigerians.

Dr Olowojebutu had his set at the prestigious University of Lagos Medical College join him on the dance floor. This part of the event brought back memories of their days at the Medical College in Idi Araba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

