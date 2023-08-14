Lagos, Ogun, 17 others may record flood cases in August

Residents of some identified communities in no fewer than 19 states may be displaced after their communities were expected to witness heavy rainfall which might likely lead to flooding between between August 14 and 18, 2023.

The communities scattered across the country were discovered after a thorough evaluation of the weather condition and resultant effect on residents of the communities.

They are Aboh in Delta state, Ado-Ekiti, in Ekoti State, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo, in Ondo State, Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere in Lagos State and Ifo, Ota, Sagamu in Ogun State.

Others are, Lafia, Wamba in Nasarawa state, Ikom, Ogoja in Criss River State, Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum in Bauchi State, Hadejia, Miga in Jigawa, Ilesa, Oshogbo in Osun State and Kosubosu in Kwara state.

The prediction also affects areas like Anka, Bungudu, Gusau in Zamfara state, Goronyo in Sokoto state, Numan, Shelleng in Adamawa State, Serti in Taraba, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya in Benue state, Ito, Oguta, Orlu in Imo State, Ugba in Abia State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this on Monday, said the prediction was made by the Federal Government through Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub sited in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja.

Farinloye, meanwhile, urged residents in these communities states areas should start to take precautionary measures ahead of the date stated.

“The locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 14th – 18th August, 2023,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

