Lagos NURTW boss twins graduate from US varsities

The chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo’s twins’ have graduated from different universities in the United States

While Kehinde Akinsanya graduate with a degree in Healthcare Management from Albany State University, Georgia, Taiye bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Columbus State University, New York.

The children of the transport union boss took to their respective social media handles yesterday to share pictures from their graduation and thanked their father for the support over the years.

Apparently elated, Taiye said: “Alhamdulillah, all praise to Allah. December 11 2021, I will be graduating from Columbus State University with my Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a minor in Management. Latin honours in Cum Laude.

“Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.#csugrad2021 On to the next page. Taiye Akinsanya, BBA”.

Kehinde, who graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.4/4.0, shared pictures from his graduation, informing his friends and relatives that he had completed the programme.

The young man wrote, ” I’m really grateful for the time I spent at ASU. This HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) showed me love from the very first day I stepped my foot on campus, but when I stepped my foot on the yard, It was a whole other love.

“I appreciate my brothers who I never thought I would have met. I appreciate my parents and siblings for the support and motivation, my family who showed me love from the bottom to the top. No long paragraph but Yktv. If you can imagine it, you can achieve it; if you can dream it, you can become it”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

