Lagos NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, now NDLEA ambassador in Lagos

As part of the drive to tackle drug abuse among motorists in Lagos State, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed a chieftain of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo as an ambassador of the agency.

MC Oluomo was picked by the Lagos Command of NDLEA after a thorough investigation which revealed that the NURTW chairman for the state does not drink and smoke.

And in order for other NURTW members to emulate him, the anti-narcotic agency picked him to sensitize other members of the union as well as other motorists on the hazard of drugs to health and their businesses.

Confirming the appointment as an ambassador of the agency, state commander of the NDLEA, Calys Alumona, disclosed that they have carefully monitored the life of the MC Oluomo and that they were surprised to discover that he was a different being.

Alumona said that his team and colleagues were surprised that in spite of all they have heard about the NURTW chairman, he was a decent man that does not indulge in substance abuse and never encourage others to use them.

The commander, meanwhile, urged the union members to emulate their chairman by being decent, stop taking the harmful substance and other dangerous drugs.

Alumona handed him the ambassadorial badge on War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) during a visit to the union headquarters in Agege Local Government, Lagos yesterday.

Responding after his appointment, MC Oluomo promised to intensify his campaign against drug abuse and other harmful substances, saying as the chairman of NURTW in Lagos, I have organised several seminars and programmes towards transforming and improving the behaviours of the union members.

According to him, I do not encourage anyone to smoke and do not allow them to come close to me because I get irritated by the odour that oozes out from them.

The union leader promised the NDLEA team his continued efforts towards ensuring a drastic reduction in the use of drugs amongst NURTW members across Lagos.

He equally said measures were already in place to discipline any member caught misbehaving or projecting the union in a negative light due to substance abuse.

MC Oluomo disclosed that the ambassadorial appointment would further spur him to do more towards reducing the usage of substances amongst his members and Lagos State at large.

