Lagos neighbourhood police sets up anti-human trafficking formation, eight others

To ensure Lagos remains safe for both residents and visitors, the State’s Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has set up no fewer than nine new formations to nip in the bud any crime before escalating in the nooks and crannies of Lagos.

The new units comprised the Marine, Forests Rangers, Technical and Mechanical, Paramedics, Tailoring, Crime Scene Management and Forensics, Domestic violence, Research and Innovation, and Anti-Human Trafficking.

As gathered, the formations were strategies the General Manager for LNSA, Ifalade Oyekan, aimed to boost intelligence gathering, maintain peace, order, and safety across Lagos communities.

Deploying heads of the new formations and other officers on Wednesday during a short ceremony held at the LNSC headquarters in Oshodi, Oyekan charged the 38 newly selected officers to uphold the agency’s core values of integrity, vigilance, and community commitment.

After overseeing the officers’ oath of service, the General Manager commended the officers for their dedication and urged them to serve with discipline, courage, and empathy.

“You are not just officers of the Neighbourhood Safety Agency; you are guardians of our communities. Your presence and actions will shape the safety and trust of the neighbourhoods you are assigned to protect.”

He also emphasized the importance of proactive policing, community engagement, and the protection of human rights during operations across the state.

According to him, the officers should build bond relationships with residents and work collaboratively to address safety concerns.

Oyekan reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to public safety through continuous officer training, community-based initiatives, and strategic partnerships with local stakeholders.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by agency officials and fellow corps members, who showed strong support for the new officers as they prepared to assume their duties in various neighborhoods.

One of the newly inaugurated officers, Adeyemi Titilayo, who heads the tailoring unit, expressed her excitement about the new role, promising dedication to duties.

“I am proud to be part of this agency and this new unit. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and our communities to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”