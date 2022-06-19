Lagos Neighbourhood Corps arrests three-man robbery gang during operation

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp (LNSC) has arrested a three-man robbery gang, allegedly terrorising commuters across the state, dispossessing them of their property.

Members of the suspected robbery gang were identified as 52-year-old Dele Olawale, his colleagues, 45-year-old Remi Ogunleye and 40-year-old Kole Akintunjoye, and they were said to reside in Ogun State but resume in Lagos daily for their operations.

The gang, operating in a Volkswagen Golf, with number plate KRD 998 DE were said to often act as driver, conductor and passenger to commuters in other to disarm their victims.

As gathered, the three-man robbery gang, before their arrest, were said often carry out their operations in Lagos Island, Lekki and Ikoyi axis of the state.

The trio were intercepted by operatives of the LNSC in Opebi axis of Ikeja Local Government, following a tip-off from residents and handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for onward prosecution.

Speaking on the arrest yesterday, the General Manager of LSNC, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, described the personnel’s response to public demand and arrests of the suspected robbers as gallantry

Oyekan noted that the arrests of the suspects indicate a true reflection of the Neighbourhood’s commitment to fighting crimes and zero tolerance for criminalities across the state.

The agency boss stressed that the personnel were ever ready to fight crimes and criminality to a standstill and that they would need continuously need the cooperation of Lagosians always.

He further urged the general public to be eternally vigilant as criminals don’t often relent in their efforts to fleece them of their hard-earned money through criminal means.

Oyekan, meanwhile, commended the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and Officers of the formation for their regular cooperation with officers of the agency during operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

