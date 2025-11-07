Lagos Neighbourhood boss educates officers on effective intelligence gathering

Determined to ensure Lagos remain safe for residents and visitors, the State’s Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has tasked officers to rededicate themselves towards ensuring a drastic reduction in crime rate through effective and efficient intelligence gathering across communities.

Oyekan stated that the officers must be diligent in communities assigned to, and ensure intelligence gathered are accurate and credible to assist in preventing crime before being perpetrated.

He gave the charge yesterday during the official distribution of HP All-in-One desktop systems to the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LGA/LCDA) Commands at the Agency’s Headquarters in Oshodi.

The equipment, he noted, were part of our on-going ember-months and every day to day vital intelligence-gathering tools designed to enhance efficiency and strengthen the Agency’s information management system.

While urging officers to “sniff out cogent and credible information,” to prevent crime, he emphasized that effective intelligence work requires depth, precision, and commitment from the personnel.

“Officers must avoid the use of uncertain phrases such as ‘I think,’ ‘I’m not sure,’ or ‘It seems.’ Intelligence gathering goes beyond assumptions; it is about verified facts and actionable insights,” the LNSA boss added.

Reiterating the importance of content and substance in intelligence reporting, the General Manager stressed that the intelligence gathered determines the contents of the reports to be delivered.

He charged the officers to be proactive, responsible, and result-oriented in achieving the Agency’s mandate of ensuring safety across Lagos communities.

According to him, officers must remain committed to excellence and integrity as they utilize the newly distributed systems to strengthen intelligence operations across all commands.

The GM expressed deep appreciation to the Lagos State Governor. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his unwavering commitment to security matter and vowed to ensure the Agency contributes meaningfully to enhancing it’s international reputation.