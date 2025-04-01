Lagos neighborhood nabs two youths for stealing construction equipment

Officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) have apprehended two burglars, Olamilekan Adumobi and Jabir, foiling their theft attempt at a construction site situated in Ikorodu.

The suspects, Adumobi a 21-year old man of Ogun State origin and his accomplice, who claimed to be a crap dealers from Kastina were arrested by the corps following credible intelligence provided by residents about a burglary at the site in Abule Balogun, Eruwen.

As gathered, the duo were arrested in front of a central Mosque on Kazeem Arulogun street, after being caught attempting to cart away with the stolen properties worth millions of naira by the operative in the late hours of the night.



In a statement issued by the agency yesterday, both men who had been transferred to the Ikorodu command office at Ita-Elewa, confessed to stealing 5 pieces of cutting discs, 2 pieces of welding Tonge, 5 pieces of angle iron, and one iron hammer.

According to the statement, “The owner of the items and the site at Abule Balogun, Eruwen, were all contacted on the phone to report to the office”

“At the command base, the complainants, Barrister Ade Adeshina (site owner) and pastor Talabi Adegbenro, a welder, on compassionate grounds refused to press charges while the suspects wrote an undertaking never to get involved in such an act again and were released”

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Prince Dr. Ifalade Oyekan fisn in a release, warned criminals to stay off Lagos State as the Corps of the Agency is committed to ridding the state of criminal elements, while he commended the Officers for their vigilance”.