Lagos Neighborhood Corps begins new office setup in Tomaro community

The Management of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSC) has taken possession of their land in Tomaro Abagbo axis for construction of an additional office in the state.

LNSC took possession of the land donated by the Onisiwo of Tomaro Abagbo, Takwa-bay and its Environs, Oba Mohammed Yussuf, to boost the security agency’s operations amid conversion to State police in the state.

The LNSA boss, Ifalade Oyekan, who received the land yesterday on behalf of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, commended the monarch for the donations

Oyekan, meanwhile, promised the monarch that the Agency will utilize the landed property for the good of the residents in the community and it’s environs.

Earlier, Oba Yusuf stated that the parcel of land was given to aid the agency build an office space to aid their daily operation of security of lives and properties.

According to traditional ruler, “the land is part of my family’s contribution to the continuous development of Lagos State and the ongoing progress in the LNSA” While reiterating that he will not hesitate to partner with the agency on other matters”.